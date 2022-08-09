Morning Buzz: August 9

1. There's a new way to experience art in Grand Rapids. Today, All Art Works is opening a new studio.

The 3,000-foot viewing studio will be located on Grandville Avenue across from Grand Rapids Ballet.

They'll host weekly art shows, including one starting Saturday where the public can meet the artists featured in the gallery. Other rotating shows will benefit area charities.

They'll have a grand opening ceremony on Saturday as well.

2. Grand Rapids will soon have a new outdoor fitness court. The city teamed up with Priority Health to build it.

It has got a few different stations, allowing users to leverage their own body weight to get a full workout.

Anyone can use it, and you can also download the free Fitness Court App.

Find the fitness court inside Ottawa Hills Park on the city's southeast side.

3. The City of Springfield right near Battle Creak is opening its very first dog park this month.

The grand opening ceremony is scheduled for August 25 at Rothchild Park.

It features perimeter fencing, double-gate entry, a water spigot, waste stations, and of course, plenty of room for your dog to run around.

It cost about $25,000 to build the new dog park, and the city says they are searching for donations and sponsorships to help keep it up and running.

If you'd like to chip in, contact the Battle Creek Community Foundation.

4. The Western Michigan University football team took time out of its fall training camp to give back to the community.

The Broncos hosted a football day for the Beautiful Lives Project on Monday morning. The organization is aimed at helping people with disabilities experience sports and other programs across the country.

Broncos head coach Tim Lester connected with beautiful lives founder Bryce Weiler back in 2017, but because of the pandemic, some of the opportunities were put on hold.

5. Bookworms and book lovers, today is the day for you!

Every August 9 is National Book Lovers Day.

You can mark the day by starting a book club, visiting a library or used book store, reading to a child, or writing a book.

Also be sure to check out the local library for celebrations like read-along, book swaps, and author talks.