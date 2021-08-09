Morning Buzz: August 9

1. Starting August 9, the U.S./ Canadian Border is now open to vaccinated visitors after being closed for more than a year and a half.

There are a few things to keep in mind to make the trip easier, like having your vaccine card with you.

All visitors, including those who have had a shot, also need to have a negative COVID test within 72 hours of going to Canada, and some places still require masks.

It's also important to note, the Detroit-Windsor tunnel is not accepting cash, so make sure you have a card for payment.

Remember, a lot of people will be looking to visit loved ones, so just be patient, as there may be a bit of a wait to get over.

2. Good news for students. The Biden Administration is extending the pause on student loan repayments.

President Biden says there's more work to do in the economic recovery from COVID-19. For that reason, student loan payments are on hold through January 31, 2022.

The pandemic relief benefit was set to expire on September 30 after an unprecedented 19-month suspension.

The pause on payments and the interest waiver are automatic but only apply to federally held loans.

3. The Tulip Time Festival in Holland is bringing back the first Bloom Artwork Contest as they get ready for next year's festival.

The winning piece will become the official Tulip Time Poster for the 2022 festival.

The artwork theme should represent Tulip Time's mission to celebrate Holland's Tulips, Dutch heritage, and community. Anyone from Allegan, Kalamazoo, Kent, Muskegon, and Ottawa counties can take part.

Posters can be submitted starting September 27 and the deadline is September 30.

All the details can be found at tuliptime.com.

4. Pillsbury is releasing six new products ranging from pull-apart kits and cookie doughs to pizza crusts.

The new monkey bread and garlic bread pull-apart kits feature pre-cut dough with either cinnamon or garlic sauce pouch, and you just need butter to make it.

Pillsbury's birthday cake and chocolate chip cookie dough poppins are bite-size cookie dough chunks with are okay to eat raw. The mini-cinni-stix is in a tube that makes 24 servings and it comes with icing.

Finally, the mini pizza crusts come in a tube of eight.

5. August 9 is National Book Lovers Day, and all people have to celebrate is pick up a good book and read.

People are advised to put away their smartphones for the day and pick up a good book instead. Although, an e-book would definitely count.

National Book Lovers Day is the perfect time to share a novel or non-fiction favorite with a friend or read to a little one to build a lifelong love of books in them.