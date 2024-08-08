Morning Buzz: August 8

1. Something mysterious is coming to Pomona Park in Fruitport tonight.

Dancing Into Sunset has been a summer staple for the past eight years, giving people a place to enjoy live music and dance the night away for free. The event continues tonight with an added twist.

Typically, the musical act is announced ahead of time, but this year, the band will be a mystery until they hit the stage.

Mystery night runs from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. On top of the music and dancing, local vendors will be there with some food options to buy.

2. It's an afternoon for movie buffs and for those who just want to chill out. BAM Talent and Wealthy Theatre are coming together for a shadow cast screening of the 1978 cult classic, The Wiz.

This one-day-only special musical engagement is this Sunday, August 11, 2 p.m., at the Wealthy Theatre.

For this shadow cast rendition, members of the West Michigan Community will appear as characters from the film, interacting with the audience, moving through the space, and accenting some of the most exhilarating moments.

For more information, visit bamtalent.org/thewiz.

3. Schuler Books is brining Governor Gretchen Whitmer to West Michigan to promote her newly released book.

The event is on August 15 at 6:30 p.m. at the historic St. Cecilia Music Center in downtown Grand Rapids. She'll share stories from her book "True Gretch: What I've Learned About Life, Leadership And Everything In Between".

Written with Whitmer's trademark sense of humor and straight-shooting style, True Gretch is a compelling account of her remarkable journey as well as a blueprint for anyone who wants to make a difference in their community, their country, or the world.

Tickets are $38 and are available on Humanitix.

4. Michigan students will continue to have access to free lunches this school year.

The state started giving out school meals in the 2023-24 school year, providing more than 76.3 million breakfasts and 135.6 million lunches.

Now, state leaders just announced the program is back for a second year.

Schools can also participate in 10 cents a meal, a program funded by the state school aid budget. Districts can be reimbursed with an extra 10 cents per meal when local produce is served to students.

5. An exciting development is coming to Frankenmuth at one of the largest Bavarian-themed resorts in America.

The Bavarian Inn Lodge's expansion will be equivalent to 3 football fields, making it Michigan's largest indoor water park and family entertainment center.

The new 140,000-square-foot space will include a large indoor wave pool, an adult-only swim-up bar, a series of 16 water slides, an indoor lazy river, and private cabanas.

Bavarian Inn Lodge has not provided an exact opening date but has announced that it will be late fall before the expansion is open to the public.