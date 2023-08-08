Morning Buzz: August 8

1. Get your kids ready to head back to school at the Family Health Center's Annual Back to School Bash.

It's taking place on Friday, August 11 from noon to 6 p.m. at Family Health Center's Paterson Campus. There will be games, attractions, refreshments, free backpacks with school supplies and self-care kits. Also available are information booths on health awareness and community support services.

Completed well-child checks for children ages 3 to 12 and up-to-date immunizations are required for all children who attend the bash. Well-child checks can be completed before the bash or on the day of the event.

Families can pre-register their children ahead of time by calling 269-488-0805.



2. The very first Ionia Apple Festival is coming this October. Hosted by Generation Entertainment, the festival will be held at the Ionia Free Fair from October 7-8. It will feature food trucks, tents, and trailers serving up apple-inspired dishes.

Every food vendor will be required to cook apple-themed dishes both savory and sweet, as well as their normal menu. There will also be adult beverages on Saturday.

There will also be arts and crafts, games and entertainment.

The festival will be free to attend, for more information you can visit the event page on Facebook.



3. A taste of fall in West Michigan -- Robinette’s is showing off this year's design for their corn maze. This year's theme -- "A-maze-ing-bees".

The 2023 design pays tribute to the unsung heroes of agriculture.

The corn maze opens for the season on September 5 and runs through the beginning of November.



4. Get your taste buds ready for this year's Taste of East Grand Rapids. This popular event returns on August 17 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Booths will line Wealthy Street between Lovett Avenue and Lake Drive, offering samples of local cuisine from Gaslight Village eateries and featuring local artisans, all-ages entertainment, and live music from Jake and Jimmy Band.

The event benefits Helen Devos Children's Hospital.



5. Cats get their moment in the sun with International Cat Day today.

Cats, as well as pets in general, have been shown to lower stress in people and give comfort. There is also the entertainment factor that felines show off.

From the first historical human record of cats in ancient Egyptian culture to now, cats have entrenched themselves in modern society.

A recent survey indicates 44 percent of Americans surveyed own at least one cat.

A quarter of people asked to say their cat is their best friend. How will your cat celebrate its international day? It's likely a nap will be involved.