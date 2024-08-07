Morning Buzz: August 7

1. Family Health Center’s annual Back To School Bash is coming up in Kalamazoo.

The event is on August 9 from noon to 6 p.m. At FHC’s Paterson Campus. There will be games, attractions, refreshments, free backpacks with school supplies, and self-care kits.

For families, information booths on health awareness and community support services will also be available.

If you want details and registration information, go online to fhckzoo.com.

2. The Grand Rapids Out Of The Darkness Walk and Arktos Meadery are joining forces to focus on suicide prevention.

Tonight from 4 to 10 p.m. it's trivia night at Arktos Meadery on Bridge Street. $1 from each food item, $2 for each mead sold, and $3 from every piece of merch you buy will go to the American Foundation For Suicide Prevention.

Also, make sure to mark Sunday, September 15 on the calendar. That's when the Out of the Darkness Community Walk is happening this year. Suicide is the 11 leading cause of death in the United States.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can always call 988, which is the national suicide and crisis lifeline.

3. Get ready to shop til' you drop at the annual Grand Haven Main Street Sidewalk Sales.

They're happening August 16 and 17 starting at 9 a.m. Find everything from clothing and accessories to home goods and gourmet dog treats. Then after shopping, recharge with coffee, ice cream, or a beverage at one of the local restaurants.

Learn more at downtowngh.com.

4. Longtime band Chicago returns to West Michigan later this year. They'll be performing at Devos Performance Hall on November 17.

Tickets for the show will go on sale this Friday through both the band's and venue's website.

Chicago is one of the longest-running acts in history and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame in 2016.

The band hasn't performed in West Michigan since a 2021 concert at Firekeepers Casino near Battle Creek.

5. Tulip Time is embracing some fall fun. Downtown Holland is hosting its Fall Fest on October 4 and 5.

Tulip Time will take part in three activities starting with the community tulip planting. Volunteers are invited to help plant 75,000 tulip bulbs that will come up in the spring. There will also be a fall artisan market at Windmill Island Gardens and a special concert by the local band, Michigan is at the Knickerbocker Theatre.

To learn more about all these events go to tuliptime.com.