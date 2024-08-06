Morning Buzz: August 6

1. The Michigan Lupus Foundation hopes to raise both money and awareness during its walk at John Ball Zoo next month.

Lupus is an autoimmune disease. It causes the body to mistakenly attack healthy parts of a person, causing pain and inflammation.

The walk supports lupus awareness, patient services, and research to help find a cure.

Registration is $25 for adults and $18 for children. That cost includes admission to the zoo if you register before August 25. There will also be a silent auction and raffle.

The walk kicks off Saturday, September 7 at 10 a.m. at the Pond Pavilion at John Ball Zoo.

You can register, donate, or learn more at milupus.org.

2. Cherry Health is celebrating National Health Center Week with a "Caring Connections Health Fair" on Friday, August 9.

It'll be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wyoming Community Health Center. The event will feature Cherry Health's mobile vision clinic and Kent District Library's bookmobile.

Cherry Health employees will also be on-site to share information about their comprehensive services, including primary care, behavioral health, dental, vision, women's health, and more.

3. Help kids here in our area get ready for school. 18 West Michigan Planet Fitness locations are holding a school supply drive. All donations benefit children in grades k through 12 at Boys And Girls Clubs Of Grand Rapids.

They're looking for items ranging from writing utensils and notebooks to art supplies, backpacks, and more. There is no minimum donation and Planet Fitness members and nonmembers are invited to contribute.

You can drop off your donations on the designated table inside each of the clubs through August 9.

4. The Grand Rapids Public Museum presents the final installment in its "GR Stories: 14th Amendment- Living, Loving, And Learning" series.

The event tonight is at 6 p.m. at the Ford Museum and will focus on

"living in Grand Rapids".

Be a part of impactful panel discussions focusing on how Grand Rapids residents and officials responded to segregation within the city.

The event is free but they're asking you to register at grpm.org.

5. MVP Sports Club has opened a new dedicated pickleball facility.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrated the new 17,000-square-foot complex, at MVP’s Crahen location.

It features 12 pickleball courts, six indoor and six outdoor with space for tournaments, social gatherings, and other events.

MVP plans to host ladder leagues, lessons, and open play.

This fall the facility will host several tournaments along with other pickleball programming at all of its five locations.