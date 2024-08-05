Morning Buzz: August 5

1. It's a great time to stock up on what your family needs. Head to North Kent Connect on Thursday, August 8, from 4 to 7 p.m. for their second annual Outdoor Tent Event.

There will be live music, snacks, and drawings for NKC thrift store gift certificates. Each shopper will receive a 50 percent off coupon for one item in the store.

The thrift store and farm stand will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. with great prices and plenty of high-quality, gently loved clothing and housewares.

As always, all proceeds help families in northern Kent County with food, housing/utility assistance, and much more.

2. Four Michigan pickleball players are hoping to break a world record for the longest marathon playing pickleball. That means playing for 30 consecutive hours.

They say the current world record is 27 hours and 5 minutes. It's for a good cause too.

While the actual record-breaking attempt isn't until November, they're hosting a practice session event on August 8.

All money raised will go to the Gift of Life Michigan to help support a fellow competitor who is waiting for a kidney.

3. Potter Park Zoo has two very cute new additions.

The two baby Magellanic penguin chicks were born on July 16 and 19, which the zoo says made them the second consecutive successful breeding for parents Jayde and Skipper. They also had chick Sweeney, who still lives at the zoo.

Potter Park says these penguins face many challenges and are considered endangered species.

Right now the chicks are spending time off exhibit and being monitored by their animal care team. They will make a public debut at the park when they mark their transition to adolescent penguins, ready to explore their surroundings.

4. Rad Fest putting the first call out for artists for their 2025 event.

This week-long festival includes live stage performances, site-specific works, a screen dance film series, master classes, workshops, and more.

Artists from across the globe will be in Western Michigan for the event which runs February 27 through March 2, 2025.

Submissions for those interested in performing must be in by October 2. Learn more by going to wellspringdance.org.

5. Celebrate the 50th anniversary of President Ford taking office with the West Michigan Whitecaps.

On August 9, it'll be 50 years ago to the day President Ford was sworn in as the 38th president of the United States.

So, to honor that day, on August 9, the Whitecaps are giving out a Gerald R. Ford bobblehead to the first 1,000 visitors. Special guest, Greg Ford, nephew of President and Mrs. Ford will throw out a ceremonial first pitch.

Make sure to stop by the museum's table, they'll be handing out baseball cards and sharing more about their new exhibit.