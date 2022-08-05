Morning Buzz: August 5

1. Need something to do to keep those kids busy? The Ada Business Association is hosting August in Ada today!

The Family Day and Expo feature a petting zoo, inflatable slide, fowling, plenty of kid activities, and music. It's completely free to attend, and food and drinks are available to buy.

Everything runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ada Township Park.

Learn more by visiting adabusinessassociation.com.

2. There's a chance to get out and make West Michigan a bit cleaner on Saturday at the 11th annual Muskegon River Clean-Up.

It's hosted by the Muskegon River Clean-Up Co., and everyone is invited!

Bring kayaks, canoes, or jet-skis to get in the river and scoop up trash.

People interested can register between 9 a.m. and noon at the Bridgeton boat launch. Participants will be entered into drawings for kayaks, gift cards, and more. There will be a free cookout too.

4. Parents are getting ready for back-to-school shopping.

This year, some may be looking to buy items at discount stores due to inflation.

Walmart says it's offering more than 100 top school supplies for under a dollar, with some costing a quarter. The retailer says they haven't raised prices on items like Crayolas, pens and pencils, paper, folders, and planners.

Target also has items for a quarter, including pens, pencils, and notebooks, with some outfits starting at $5.

Amazon, Apple, and Best Buy also have sales on tech items, so be sure to check it out while supplies last.

5. HBO Max and Discovery+ subscribers can expect some major changes before next summer. As part of the massive merger involving Warner Media and Discovery, the two popular streaming services will be combining forces.

The new service will blend HBO's scripted entertainment with Discovery's reality-based unscripted programming.

In Warner Brothers Discovery's second-quarter results, the company reports more than 92 million subscribers on the combined platforms. However, the company also reported a substantial loss of $3.4 billion.

Its stock fell roughly 12 percent in after-hours trading.

5. It seems like everyone is bringing back the pumpkin spice earlier than usual this year. Krispy Kreme is bringing back pumpkin spice on August 8 with their new lineup of donuts and drinks!

This year, new items include pumpkin spice latte swirl donuts and pumpkin spice iced coffee.

The announcement comes just a day after Oreo said they're bringing back the brand's beloved pumpkin spice Oreos.