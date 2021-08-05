Morning Buzz: August 5

1. Confluence Festival, a multi-day festival that will be held in Grand Rapids in September, announced the full lineup of musical artists.

A few of the artists who will be performing include Robert DeLong, of Los Angeles, the Lasso, of Detroit, Savon and Mail Order Monsters, of Grand Rapids.

The festival highlights the convergence of art, music, science, and technology and will be held from September 23-25 at Calder Plaza. All events are free and open to the public.

2. Charcuterie boards are all the rage these days, and people will be gathering to show their best work at the first Charcuterie Challenge next week at the Kentwood Farmers Market.

The competition will be held Thursday, August 12 from 4-4:30.

Organizers are looking for five people to go head to head in creating the best and tastiest charcuterie board.

Competitors will be given $25 to buy ingredients from the various vendors at the farmer's market. Then they'll have 30 minutes to put their board together. The boards will be displayed between 5:30-7:30 where the public can view and vote for their favorite. A prize package will be awarded to the winner.

If you're interested in participating, the registration deadline is on August 9. Details are on their Facebook page.

3. Jeopardy has spent the past months since the death of longtime host Alex Trebek, featuring various guest hosts like Levar Burton and former champion Ken Jennings.

Viewers have assumed the guests hosts were auditioning for the role as Trebek's permanent replacement. They were, but it turns out the new Jeopardy host may actually come from the show's existing staff.

Variety is reporting Jeopardy executive producer Mike Richards is in advanced negotiations to become the new host of Jeopardy. Richards did serve as one of the show's guest hosts earlier this winter, and apparently "impressed Sony Pictures with his command of the fast-paced game and easy on-air manner."

4. The excitement of a Target run can now be played in a board game. Target and Hasbro are teaming up to bring customers a limited-edition Monopoly game made to mimic a trip to the fan-favorite chain store.

Instead of buying properties and collecting money players will make their way around the board collecting items to fill their red baskets.

Other fun twists include the iconic bulls-eye and puppy mascot being used as game pieces.

The Target version of Monopoly is available for a limited time at store locations and online.

5. Bring your taste buds on a journey around the world with famous Amos' new internationally inspired cookie flavors.

Famous Amos, known for its iconic chocolate chip cookies, is thinking outside the bag, introducing three new flavors for the first time since baking its first batch in 1975.

The three new cookies are all inspired by the flavors of the world and include Belgian Chocolate Chip, Philippine Coconut and White Chocolate Chip, and Mediterranean Hazelnut and Chocolate Chip.