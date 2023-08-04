Morning Buzz: August 4

1. If you're a fan of boba tea, you now have a new place to hang out.

Jade Tea, located in Celebration Village in the Knapp's Corner Area, will hold its grand opening on August 8 at 11 a.m.

Also, from August 8-13, you'll be able to get one free topping.

Check out their full menu at jadeteagr.com.

2. Today the National Park Service is waiving entrance fees at all of its sites - in celebration of the third anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act.

The service said the act is making a big difference in the protection and enjoyment of national parks and other public lands.

The park service is also offering fee-free days this year on September 23 for National Public Lands Day -- and November 11 for Veterans Day.

3. The Mackinac Bridge is auctioning off tokens now out of circulation.

For decades, these coins could be exchanged for free passage across the 5-mile bridge, but the bridge authority stopped accepting them in 2019 and stopped redeeming them last year.

Now -- these 4 packs -- each containing 24 circulated coins -- are on auction at govdeals.com.

There are also commemorative coins on sale at the bridge authority's website. The designs include historic ferries on one side and The Mighty Mac on the other.

4. The fudge capital of the world is taking suggestions for a new flavor that could soon be a new favorite on Mackinac Island.

The winning name will be handed off to 5 of the island fudge shop, which will each create their own take on the title.

Some examples they sent to spark your imagination. "Mermaid" "Root Beer Float" and "It's 5 O'clock Somewhere".

Submissions are due by Thursday the 10th. Mackinac Island Fudge Festival kicks off on August 25.

5. Here's a fun fact for you: chocolate chip cookies were an accident.

A happy little accident for sure and one to celebrate today because it's National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day.

We have Ruth Graves Wakefield to thank for the tasty treat.

Back in 1937, she was busy in the kitchen of the hotel she and her husband owned-- The Tollhouse Inn.

She planned to mix baker's chocolate into the dough a chocolate cookie.

But she didn't have any, so she used semi-sweet chocolate chips instead thinking it would melt out evenly into the dough.

As you know -- it didn't -- in the most perfect. So bake some up -- or go the easy route and just buy them -- and chow down on the classic cookie.