Morning Buzz: August 4

1. Wolverine Worldwide is expanding its portfolio by acquiring global fitness and lifestyle brand, Sweaty Betty.

Wolverine closed on the all-cash transaction earlier this week at approximately $410 million.

The Rockford-based footwear company says the addition of Sweaty Betty, a women's activewear company that focuses on empowerment, will have an immediate impact on this year's earnings.

2. Mark your calendars! The Grand Rapids Ballet is set to offer half-off tickets to the holiday favorite, The Nutcracker, during a limited-time summer sale.

Starting Monday, August 16 at 10 a.m. people can receive 50 percent off tickets.

People can select tickets for December 10, 11, 17, or 18. To get those tickets, head to grballet.com/summersale.

3. Illumizoo is coming back to John Ball Zoo! This year's theme focuses on wild hues.

Guests can stroll their way through the zoo's illuminated landscape of nature, filled with rich lighting and sounds, as well as imagery, animal displays, and moving lights.

The event starts on September 3 and runs through November 14.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $13 for kids ages 3-12, and free for kids 2 and under.

4. Potter Park Zoo in Lansing is hosting a sundown safari where families and groups can spend the night at the zoo.

Campers will get a guided tour of the zoo, enjoy smores by the campfire, and sleep under the stars.

People must bring their own camping gear and kids have to be accompanied by an adult.

The safari is on August 14 and starts at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $35 for non-members and $30 for members.

5. If you're looking for a chocolate fix, it's National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day!

In honor of the holiday, Insomnia Cookies is offering a free chocolate chunk cookie with the purchase of any other classic cookie option.

Jaques Torres is offering a buy one get one deal on all chocolate chip cookie products like mixes, cookies, and even ice cream sandwiches.

This offer is valid both in-store and online.