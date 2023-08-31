Morning Buzz: August 31

1. Here's your chance to get a little relaxation today. Seraphina Spa at the JW Marriott Grand Rapids is celebrating its one-year anniversary with a Blowout Party tonight from 5 to 7 p.m.

The event will feature mini spa treatments, including paraffin hand dips, chair massages, and scalp massages. Of course, there will be small bites and custom cocktails curated by mixologists at the hotel's restaurant, Margaux.

It's free but make sure to register on Eventbrite. We'll have that link on our website.

2. Celebrate the end of summer with an immersive culinary experience. Motherland Cultural Connections is hosting an unforgettable evening with vibrant music, delicious

food, and a sense of community featuring graduates of the program.

The women share their skills from their homes in Africa with style, history, stories, and amazing flavors. This event is happening on September 9, and it's totally free.

Register here.

3. A free family event returning to Grand Haven this year.

Make sure to mark Saturday, October 7 on your calendar for encountering the arts hosted by Central Park Place.

This year enjoy numerous family-friendly workshops and performances including dance, theater, cardio drumming, and live music.

Also, there will be a special kids-only craft area as well.

Learn more at centralparkplacegh.org.

4. Cuteness overloads this morning. A new red panda cub was born at Binder Park Zoo this summer.

If you visit, you can view the adorable cub from behind the zoo's nursery window outside the veterinary hospital.

Zin has been cared for by the zoo's care staff after her mother experienced health problems, but both red pandas are expected to be reunited in a couple of months.

The public is invited to follow the zoo on social media for updates on Zin's journey.

5. A West Michigan dentist doing a little water skiing in a tutu thanks to his patients.

Dr. Michael Sharp's team at Sharp Smile Center in Kalamazoo raised over $5,000 during their Smiles for Life campaign.

Half the funds remain local and support family and children services while the rest of the money will be used for seriously ill, disabled, and disadvantaged kids around the world through the Smiles for Life Foundation.

Over the last 25 years, Sharp Smile Center has raised over $120,000 for children's charities.