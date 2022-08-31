Morning Buzz: August 31

1. Here's your chance to visit a couple of museums in Grand Rapids without having to pay admission.

The Bank of America Museums on Us program is offering free weekend general admission to Bank of America, Merrill, and Bank of America private bank credit and debit cardholders.

You can visit the Grand Rapids Public Museum and the Grand Rapids Art Museum this Saturday and Sunday.

To get in, just show your card.

2. Splash pads in Grand Rapids will be open during Labor Day weekend.

There are 10 locations throughout the city and they're open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

To find those locations, visit the city's website or Facebook page.

3. A special companion helping kids learn how to manage their diabetes.

Meet Rufus the Teddy Bear. Each child received one over the weekend at a special clinic hosted by the juvenile diabetes research foundation and Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.

During the clinic, kids took Rufus to several stations and learned how to use a diabetes pump, how to manage nutrition, and much more.

By the end, each child was certified as an official Rufus caretaker with diplomas in hand.

4. You've heard of firefighters rescuing cats from trees, but how about a bird?

The Muskegon Professional Fighters Union says the macaw must have wanted to do a test flight at Pere Marquette Beach recently. But when it was time to come down, it needed a little help.

First responders got out its ladder truck for the rescue and then safely reunited the bird with its owners.

5. NASA will once again attempt its new rocket, Artemis, on Saturday.

Engine trouble prevented Monday's launch.

One of the rocket's four main engines did not cool as much as necessary before ignition. Engineers say they will change fueling procedures to deal with the issue.

NASA's rocket program manager says aiming for a Saturday launch allows the team to continue evaluating all parts of the failed launch and troubleshoot any other problems that might come up.