Morning Buzz: August 30

1. The Children's Healing Center, which provides a safe space for kids with weakened immune systems to learn and play, is getting a new home.

The center recently purchased a building from Calvin University. It'll require extensive renovations to match the high-quality and hospital-grade environment of the current facility, but when finished it'll house a half-gym, expanded exploratory play, and a dedicated space for teens and young adults.

The new space will also allow for more families to join in on the good-clean fun. The center has started a fundraising campaign called "A Million Minutes More". If you'd like to pitch in or learn more head to childrenshealingcenter.org.

They plan to open the new facility towards the end of 2024.

2. If you're looking for a job in the medical field, Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital is hiring.

They're holding a nursing hiring event tonight from 5:30 to 8:30 at their hospital on Wealthy Street. There will be onsite interviews and walk-ins are welcome. Positions include full, part-time, and weekend. Plus, there's up to a $15,000 sign-on bonus.

Get more details at maryfreebed.com.

3. A new Anna's House location is opening in Byron Township.

The building that'll be undergoing the renovation is right across from Tanger Outlets. Crews will be remodeling the space this fall and are expected to open it in the first half of 2024.

The new location will mark the 12th restaurant for the Grand Rapids-based breakfast chain. Its 11th spot will be opening later this year in Plainfield Township on Northland Drive between Canonsburg Road and Plainfield Avenue.

4. Celebrate music and art all in one day. You're invited to download this free coloring sheet honoring the first ladies of music along with 30 inspirational quotes that will motivate music lovers of all ages.

Post your completed coloring page on your Instagram and Facebook accounts and tag @theherizonmusic no later than September 15.

If your page is their favorite, you'll be getting some cool prizes which include new marker and color pencil sets.

Here’s the link to the coloring page.

5. Downtown Newaygo's annual Labor Day Logging Festival is going on this weekend.

Of course, they'll have the popular lumberjack competitions and chainsaw carvings. There will be plenty of arts and crafts vendors, plus, you can also look forward to the Little Miss Lumbermill and Little Mr. Lumberjack pageants.

The big logging festival parade will take place on Sunday at 1 p.m.

For the full schedule head to rivercountrychamber.com.