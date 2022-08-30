Morning Buzz: August 30

1. Consumers Energy is providing free ice cream to Kalamazoo and the surrounding communities that were impacted by Monday's severe thunderstorms.

You're invited to stop by "Schultz's Treat Street" in Kalamazoo for a free single scoop sugar cone, cake cone, or cup. It's from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Consumers Energy says this event is a way to say 'thank you' to everyone for their patience and cooperation as they responded with an all-hands-on-deck effort to restore power.

2. Guys Who Give Kalamazoo County surprised the team at the Community Healing Center with a nearly $30,000 donation.

Justin and Cody Livingston started the group locally 5 years ago, they now have 16 chapters across the country. To this day, they've doled out nearly $250,000 to charities in their community.

These generous gentlemen get together for an hour every quarter, donate $100 and make a huge difference around Kalamazoo County.

3. After 16 years at the helm, Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park president and CEO, David Hooker, will retire.

Hooker has built on the legacy of Fred and Lena Meijer with a vision for what Meijer Gardens could become. He said, "Serving Meijer Gardens has been one of the greatest highlights of my life."

In the coming months, Hooker will continue in a role working more directly with the Meijer family and will continue to serve as president until his replacement is found.

4. Robinette's officially released their theme and design for this year's corn maze, The Big Apple!

You can see in the photo that the center of the maze is shaped like a giant apple, with a labyrinth of twists and turns surrounding the fruit shape.

The orchard is home to the Big Apple- a nine-foot apple statue- which has been on the farm since 1973.

Fun fact about Robinette's, the 125-acre farm was purchased by Edward Robinette in 1911 and was originally just a fruit farm. Fast forward to today, they've expanded to making donuts, ciders, wines, and so much more.

Opening day of the maze will be September 6.

5. It's finally back, the pumpkin spice latte returns to Starbucks today.

Just be ready to pay a little more for it. Depending on the location, the grande-sized hot PSL will cost customers between $5.45 and $5.95. That's about a four-percent increase compared to last year.

Starbucks and other chains have increased menu prices gradually over the past year due to inflation. Also returning, the pumpkin cream cold brew, apple crisp macchiato, and apple crisp oatmilk macchiato.