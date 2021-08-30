Morning Buzz: August 30

1. Bus services changes start today. To celebrate, The Rapid is offering two days of free rides, Monday and Tuesday.

Over the last two years, the mobility for all projects has examined the entire Rapid fixed-route system and they've created a service plan that's designed to make your commute more efficient, reliable, and accessible.

To check out the new tours, visit their website or Facebook page.

2. Muskegon has gotten more vibrant thanks to the colorful murals painted on the overpass on Seaway Drive between Sherman and Broadway, also between Laketon and Hackley.

The mural project was made possible thanks to a crowdfunding effort that raised $50,000 along with an additional $50,000 from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to add to the Muskegon City Public Art Funds.

The murals were done by four different artists who were chosen out of 16 who applied.

3. More students are headed back to the classroom this morning, including students in the Kalamazoo Public School District.

The district is requiring everyone in all district buildings and buses to wear a mask, at least through the first trimester.

Students will also follow protocols to help limit and monitor the number of people they are in close contact with. That includes separation into pods when possible, and seating charts for students.

4. It's back to class for Grand Valley State University.

Students and employees are supposed to be vaccinated by September 30 unless they are approved for an exemption.

There are free vaccines clinics available on campus throughout the month.

Masks are also required in all indoor spaces for all students, faculty, staff, and visitors to campus.

5. Michigan won its first Little League World Series title since 1959.

Michigan jumped on Ohio in the first inning, holding on to win the championship by a final score of 5-2.

The 74th Little League World Series was able to resume after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.

But there were no international teams in competition for the first time since 1975.

Sunday's championship game was a re-match of the Great Lakes Regional Final on August 14.

Michigan defeated Ohio in that match-up too, in a blow-out from 9-1.