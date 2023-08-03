Morning Buzz: August 3

1. If you need to stock up on your pink Barbie gear or like to collect Barbie memorabilia, you can pick some up on Saturday.

The Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour will be at Woodland Mall from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and parked near The Cheesecake Factory entrance.

Items being sold include t-shirts, blankets, jackets, necklaces, key chains, mugs and so much more.

You can follow the truck on Facebook and Instagram.

2. A new entertainment venue is now under construction at the Woodland Mall.

It'll be the first "main event" center in Michigan.

The nearly 50,000-square-foot building is being built right next to 'Von Maur'.

It'll feature state-of-the-art arcade games, laser tag, interactive and virtual video games, escape rooms, billiards, and more -- all under one roof.

The venue is set to open sometime next year.

3. Starting today tickets go on sale for Funny Girl. The musical comedy is coming to Devos Performance Hall for its Michigan premiere during a limited one-week engagement from September 19 to September 24.

It's the story of Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened, she became one of the most beloved performers in history.

Learn more at broadwaygrandrapids.com.

4. Peppa Pig is coming back to America with a new tour.

That loveable pig is heading to Kalamazoo’s Miller Auditorium on Saturday, November 4.

Presale is going on right now with general sales starting on Friday. Families will get to enjoy a brand new 60-minute interactive sing-along adventure with lots of dancing, clapping, and puddle jumping.

Get your tickets by going to peppapigliveus.com.

5. The John Ball Zoo is working to preserve Michigan’s only venomous snake species.

The 'Eastern Massasauga Rattlesnake' is declining in numbers -- and is considered a federally threatened species in Michigan due to habitat loss and other factors.

The zoo is teaming up with the 'Sarett Nature Center' -- using new technology that is less disruptive to monitor these snakes when they're most active and foster their population's recovery.

If you encounter a Michigan Massasauga -- you can help the species by sharing your observation with scientists.