Morning Buzz: August 3

1. The City of Grand Rapids is one of many taking part in this year's National Night Out.

To celebrate, the city is offering free admission at all three city pools, all day long. Capacity limits will still be in place, so be sure to check out the numbers online before heading out.

There are also nearly a dozen events being hosted by neighborhood associations with plenty of family-friendly activities to get everyone involved.

Check out the full list on the city's website.

2. It's Election Day in Michigan for the August primaries.

Several issues are on the ballot for voters in the area, including a state senate primary in Kent County.

There are also several school bond proposals and millages on the ballot, the largest in the area is a $175 million one for Portage Schools.

Polls close at 8 p.m.

3. Rome is coming to the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum this fall.

Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel opens on October 22 and will be on display through most of February.

The exhibition recreates some of the artist's greatest achievements, accompanied by informative signage and audio guides available for rent.

4. A rare relic is visiting West Michigan. The Boeing B-17G, known as Yankee Lady, will be stationed at the Air Zoo in Portage on August 13 and 14.

More than 5,000 of these flying fortress aircraft were shot down over Europe during World War II. This particular plane never saw combat because it was built shortly after the war ended, but it's one of only nine airworthy B-17s still intact.

The crew is offering self-guided ground tours and the chance to go for a ride in the skies.

Learn more at yankeeairmuseum.org.

5. Simone Biles stuck the landing. The American Gymnastics superstar won bronze during the balance beam final on Tuesday, a week after she took herself out of several competitions to focus on her mental health.

Biles earned her seventh career Olympic medal, now tied with Shannon Miller for the most by an American in Gymnastics.

Olympic All-Around Champion Sunisa Lee of the U.S.A. finished fifth on the beam.