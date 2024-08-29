Morning Buzz: August 29

1. After almost 80 Pomeranians were rescued from a hoarding situation in Mount Pleasant, the Humane Society Of West Michigan says the pups they took in are doing great.

Right now, three of the eight adult Pomeranians at the Humane Society are up for adoption. The others have already been adopted.

They also took in four puppies, which were born in the care of the Humane Society.

They are not available for adoption just yet. But when they are, adopters will be able to see their profile and application online.

2. Celebrate the vibrant colors and abundant beauty of autumn at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park with the return of the beloved mums.

The exhibit will be open to the public on October 1-31. There will be special events every Tuesday night featuring expansive displays of chrysanthemums, fall foliage, and family-friendly activities.

For the full list of events head to meijergardens.org/mums.

3. Come to the Power Of The Purse, a night of "glitz and glam," to celebrate what it can do in the lives of survivors in Muskegon County.

This designer purse auction benefits survivors at every woman's place to find healing after abuse. The event is October 10, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Barclay Place Event Center.

Tickets are $70 and include heavy appetizers by Hearthstone Catering.

A cash bar will be available as well. Grab your tickets now before they sell out at everywomansplace.org.

4. For the third year, student-athletes will be scoring touchdowns for kids across West Michigan this fall.

LMCU and iHeart Media teamed up to raise funds and awareness for Kids' Food Basket's mission to nourish kids to reach their full potential.

For each touchdown scored during the featured games, LMCU will make a $50 donation to KFB. Friday's game is Whitehall at Unity Christian.

Last year's campaign raised over 5-thousand-dollars. To view the full season schedule just head to kidsfoodbasket.org.

5. If you happen to be up in the Ludington area over Labor Day weekend you may notice something new as you make your way along the Cartier Trail.

The Ludington Area Center For The Arts recently updated the artwork placed along the trail as part of the art center's Cartier Trail art walk.

Laca's Cartier Trail is a year-round art installation featuring large-scale reproductions of artwork created by member artists.

The City Of Ludington's Cartier Trail is located along Rath Avenue, just north of Bryant Road.