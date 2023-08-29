Morning Buzz: August 29

1. Now through September 30, the Ottawa County Community Action Agency has funding available to assist eligible homeowners and renters with past-due water or sewer utility bills.

Ottawa County residents in jeopardy of the disconnection of water service should apply online or call 616-393-4433. Eligibility is based on household income.

2. Wahlfield Park in Alpine Township has a new look.

The Kent County Parks Department says phase one of a development project is now complete. This includes a new trailhead and parking lot.

Officials say these changes will help avoid backups seen in the previous parking area providing easier access to the 280-acre park.

Phase two of the development project includes permanent bathroom facilities and an open shelter.

The Parks Department is also looking for funding to include the dog park in phase two.

3. Pete Davidson is coming to Kalamazoo.

The Saturday Night Live alumnus is scheduled to make his debut at the Kalamazoo State Theatre on Saturday, October 21.

The comedian was an SNL cast member from 2014–2022, delighting audiences with his quick wit and original music videos.

Davidson ranked among Time's 100 most influential people of 2022.

Tickets are available for presale online today starting at 10 a.m. They'll be available to the public Wednesday morning.

Learn more by going to kazoostate.com.

4. If fall is your favorite season, you'll want to head to Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park.

On September 15 their horticulture exhibition, "Chrysanthemums And More!" will be back. In its 25th year, the focus will be on abundant autumn plantings arranged in intriguing and uncommon color combinations.

Activities throughout the exhibition, include Tuesdays at the Farm, Glow Garden, and Hallowee-Ones.

Visit meijergardens.orgfor a full listing of events.

5. NASA is inviting organizations to apply for their own moon tree.

They're just like regular trees, but moon trees are grown from seeds that fly around Earth's natural satellite.

Nearly 2,000 seeds were on the Artemis mission in 2022. They include sycamore, sweetgum, sequoia, and pine trees.

The forest service has germinated them into seedlings that are ready to be planted.

Only organizations like schools, museums, science centers, and community groups can apply for one. They have until October 6 to do so.

Moon trees have been planted before. Apollo 14 pilot Stuart Roosa brought hundreds of seeds with him on a trip to the moon in 1971.

Most of the seedlings from them were planted as part of the U.S. bicentennial celebration in 1976.