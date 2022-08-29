Morning Buzz: August 29

1. Meijer is looking for local and diverse-owned businesses to help fill their shelves with general merchandise and apparel. It's part of their Supplier Diversity Event.

Vendors must submit brief, 3-minutes-or-less videos that provide background on their business and products by September 18. Your video must include an introduction of you and your business, detailed descriptions of the products you offer, backgrounds on your production and supply chain, and a recommended retail price.

If you make it past the submission process, you'll have a chance to pitch to Meijer merchants at a live virtual event in the fall explaining "why" your products should be sold at their store.

If you're interested in applying, go to rangeme.com/meijerdiversity

2. As your kids are returning to school, some of your normal daily purchases can help send supplies to schools in need.

Box Tops is an education program through General Mills Foods. The program allows families to redeem some product labels for contributions to schools of their choice.

You can participate by downloading the box tops app, creating an account for a school, and looking for products with box tops logo.

During the last school year, Box Tops users earned $5 million for schools across the country.

3. It was quite a weekend for Fox 17's very own Max Goldwasser. He's the victor in this year's paczki-eating contest at the Polish Festival in Grand Rapids.

Not only did he win, but he beat some of the most experienced paczki-eating people in the city. Congrats Max! Watch the video above to get a peak at his paczki-eating skills.

4. Is the moon made of creme cheese? One donut chain says yes! Krispy Kreme is celebrating the test launch of NASA's new rocket with the "Artemis Moon Donut."

It's filled with creme cheese, dipped in cookies and creme icing, and dotted with cookie pieces. The donut will be available today at participating stores.

5. A giant slide in Detroit is open again after it had to be closed because it was launching kids into the air!

The giant slide at Belle Isle Park has been a mainstay since 1967. It opened up last week after being closed for two years due to the pandemic. The problem is workers put a bit too much wax on it.

Videos of kids and adults being launched into the air went viral, and it was closed the same day. Now the Department of Natural Resources says that the wax has been washed off and the slide is safe to go down again.