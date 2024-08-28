Morning Buzz: August 28

1. Learn more about your neighborhood, how you can be a part of it, and the organizations making life better for many at Grand Rapids Public Library's Community Resource Fair.

It's happening on September 27 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Main Branch.

The free event will include a variety of services such as housing, personal safety, health, and more.

To get details about this event and to learn about others head to grpl.org.

2. Otsego Schools will be dressing in purple from September 30 through October 5 for the 8th annual Purple Week.

Purple Week is an annual event to raise money and awareness for cancer and Parkinson's Disease Research at Van Andel Institute.

There are many ways to get involved. You can purchase a light post banner to honor a loved one who has battled cancer or Parkinson's Disease, purchase t-shirts and accessories, or be a jersey sponsor.

The main event is Friday's varsity football game, which will begin with a kids' carnival at 5:30 p.m. Also back this year, the 5k Purple Color Run.

To learn more just head to otsegops.org/purpleweek.

3. Prepare for an unforgettable evening as indie superstar ben rector joins forces with the multi-talented Cody Fry for a unique acoustic concert, accompanied by your Grand Rapids Symphony.

It's happening on Friday, October 25 at Devos Performance Hall.

The evening will feature the perfect harmony of guitar, piano, and a full symphony orchestra.

Tickets start at $39 and you can get yours at grsymphony.org.

4. It doesn't care if you have treats, and "spot" the "dog" won’t need anyone to clean up after it.

Consumers Energy is celebrating its mobile robot dog, spot, who has been patrolling electric substations and identifying potential issues with the electric grid since 2021.

Spot is based in Jackson and uses a series of sensors to get its work done at the substations. It has a thermal camera that can identify "hot spots" and other cameras that can read meters or even determine if workers are wearing the correct personal protective equipment.

Spot was the result of a collaboration between Consumers Energy, Boston Dynamics, and Levatas.

5. Four K-9s at Trinity Health Grand Rapids are playing a vital role in de-escalating violent situations.

Trinity Health says emergency departments often see more violence or disruptive behavior than other hospital areas.

To help, at least one dog is onsite 24-7 and their presence immediately decreases an aggressor's threat level.

After more than two years, Trinity Health says the canines have successfully de-escalated 75-percent of situations they're involved in.

While their primary purpose is protection, the canines also often act as therapy dogs for patients, staff, and visitors.

From its start through the end of last year, they were deployed for de-escalation more than 400 times.

The program is supported by a grant from the Saint Mary's Foundation.