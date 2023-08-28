Morning Buzz: August 28

1. You're invited to check out the "Revive And Thrive" Project's kitchen in action and meet their new executive director.

The first event is on August 30 from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church on Hall Street in East Grand Rapids. No RSVPs are required so drop in when you can.

A second event will be held on September 20. Revive and Thrive Project provides nourishing, home-delivered meals to those facing health issues.

The organization has served more than 63,000 meals since 2015. Find more information at reviveandthriveproject.org.

The 11th annual 'Shake Your Teal Feathers' awareness event returns to Grand Rapids on Sunday, September 24 at 1 p.m.

2. The event is put on by the Michigan Ovarian Cancer Alliance.

Run or walk the beautiful trails at Millennium Park while raising awareness of ovarian cancer and celebrating survivors.

There will be fun family-friendly activities for the whole family. To sign up head to mioca.org.

3. Michigan Street restaurants are getting ready for an annual tradition with deep Canadian roots. Poutine Week returns to Grand Rapids starting September 14.

Poutine is a Canadian favorite, traditionally made with french fries, fresh cheese curds and gravy. Even better, Poutine Week isn't just one week, it's about two and a half weeks.

This year the event is designed to complement ArtPrize, happening around downtown Grand Rapids during the same time.

You can vote for your favorite poutine during the event. For more information, visit Michigan Street Poutine Week's website.

5. It's never too early to start shopping for holiday gifts and an upcoming event will provide a great opportunity. The work of more than 30 West Michigan Lakeshore artists will be on display at "Art At The Brewery".

It's a one-day show and sale on September 24 in the parking lot of Salty Pecker Brewing Company in Norton Shores. You'll be able to sip, stroll and shop from 1 to 4 p.m.

While most artists take credit cards. Make sure to bring some cash too. You can learn more at lakeshorevac.com.