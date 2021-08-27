Morning Buzz: August 27

1. There's a new place to shop for groceries in Kent County. A brand new Aldi opened on Thursday off Marketplace Drive in Gaines Township.

Some of the first shoppers there received free eco-friendly bags and quarter key chains.

The store is open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

It's part of Aldi's plan to open roughly 100 new locations nationwide in 2021.

2. They've been married six decades, but Robert and Juanita Baltierrez didn't mark their 60th anniversary with a fancy party, but rather in Spectrum Health together with COVID-19.

Thanks to the care team and Chef Jenna from Amore, you can see this milestone was made a special as possible.

3. The Muskegon Area District Library is introducing its brand new Bookmobile service this weekend.

It's a custom-made 36-foot commercial van that will be open year-round in the greater Muskegon area for places that have limited access to libraries.

The mobile service focuses on high demand and materials like DVDs, CDs, and video games. You can also use technology services like working on a computer, printing, or connecting to WiFi.

Check out the mobile library on Saturday from 3-5 p.m. at the Quarter apple Mall parking lot.

4. The Greek Festival is back this weekend at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.

Throughout the event, you'll see traditional Greek music and dancing that you can partake in, homemade fresh Greek food, beer, and wine exclusively from either Greece or Michigan.

Also, Greek cooking classes will be held Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, the festival will be open for take-out food only.

For a complete schedule, go to grgreekfest.com.

5. Wendy's piles it higher and deeper with a new burger, and goes for a better crispy factor in its fries.

The fast-food chain is rolling out a Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger. The burger hits stores next week with Applewood smoked bacon and sauce, crispy onions, American cheese, and cheddar cheese spread on a toasted bun.

The burger joins Wendy's "Made to Crave" lineup. Wendy's is also giving customers new hot and crispy fries that will hold heat longer, which will arrive in September.

Wendy's says the pandemic and more people ordering from the drive-thru sparked the need to upgrade the fries.