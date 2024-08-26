Morning Buzz: August 26

1. After five years of leadership, Ronald McDonald House Charities West Michigan president and CEO, Ellen Carpenter will retire at the end of the year.

Current chief development officer Salina Bishop will assume the president and CEO title starting in 2025. Bishop is a certified fundraising professional who served as the organization's chief development officer since July 2023.

She has more than 11 years of professional fundraising experience in the region, including roles at Grand Rapids Symphony, Grand Rapids Student Advancement Foundation, and Hospice of Michigan.

2. After 15 years of planning and delays, work is starting to restore the rapids to the Grand River.

The city says divers are moving the native mussel population into the river. It's a critical step before construction can begin. This part of the project is made possible by a $1.26 million grant from a biological consulting firm and a $7 million grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

The mussels will be moved downstream or upstream between Grand Rapids and Ada.

The mussels should all be moved by October, but until then, those who use the river for recreation are asked to give the divers some space.

3. The Grand Rapids Public Library's popular adult story time series returns in a few weeks.

This year's program will bring back familiar faces, as well as some new ones over the next few months to entertain readers.

It's happening at Saugatuck Brewery starting September 16 and runs through mid-December.

Featured readers included local actor Erica Soto, DeeDee Chaunte, award-winner John Steven Crowley, and director Matt Mckay.

The events are free and open to the public.

4. If you love spooky-themed adventure and just can't wait until Halloween, Michigan’s Adventure is kicking off the fall season next month.

The park's it's annual "tricks and treats" returns on Saturdays and Sundays starting September 14 through October 13.

The entire theme park will be dressed up for the holiday with Halloween and spooky attractions, rides, shows, and more. Families are invited, and encouraged, to dress up in costumes.

Tickets are available now for tricks or treats, and can buy them at miadventure.com.

5. Two-time Grammy-nominated bluegrass sensation Sierra Hull is bringing her band back to Grand Rapids on Tuesday, September 17.

This will be St. Cecilia Music Center's kick-off concert for the 24-25 season. Sierra has graced the country's most iconic stages, including Carnegie Hall, the Grand Ole Opry, and the white house.

Tickets start at $20 and you can get them now by going to scmcgr.org.