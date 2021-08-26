Morning Buzz: August 26

1. Who says it's too early to fill that calendar for next summer? Festival of the Arts is returning to downtown Grand Rapids next year.

The weekend-long event will begin on June 3, celebrating art, music, and performances throughout the city.

The announcement comes after organizers canceled next month's event at Calder Plaza due to the Delta Variant, and the recent rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

2. The 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks is approaching, and there are a number of tributes popping up around the country and in Michigan.

In Kent County, Robinette's Apple Haus & Winery is honoring the families impacted by this year's corn maze.

The farm shared this design, showing the star and stripes on the American flag, with this year's corn maze. The text "Never Forget 9/11" is etched out near the bottom.

The maze costs $8 per person, but groups of 15 or more only have to pay $7 each.

The Maze will open just after Labor Day.

3. A Boy Scout in Ada is hoping to earn the rank of Eagle Scout. To get there, he's taken on a project to help others.

16-year-old Gracian is hoping to bring attention to the issue of youth homelessness in Grand Rapids. To help those affected by it, he raised enough money to buy 100 backpacks and fill them with school supplies and calculators. He then donated them to the Grand Rapids Public School Homeless Program.

Gracian, who is part of Troop 290 in Ada, directed his fellow scouts in researching the best deals for the supplies and had them help write hand-written notes to encourage the kids who get those bags.

4. Grand Rapids' newest ballet studio will celebrate its grand opening this weekend, and anyone who stops by can check out some free classes!

The Grand Rapids School of Dance is located off Camelot Court on the city's southeast side.

They're hosting ballet classes for all ages on both Saturday and Sunday, along with a ballet-themed craft station for the kids.

Attendees can also receive a discount on fall registration.

Regularly programmed classes are scheduled to begin on September 7.

5. Here's to man's best friend, because today is National Dog Day!

The day encourages people to share their lives with dogs of all breeds, both our pets and those

who work to save lives and help others.

Celebrate by walking your dog, or if you don't own one, ask to talk to your neighbor or your friend's dog, or donate to a local dog shelter or animal charity.

For bigger steps, you could adopt a dog or begin fostering.

Share your cute dog pictures on social media today.