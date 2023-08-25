Morning Buzz: August 25

1. If you live in the 49507 zip code, listen up. You can now apply for a $500 scholarship to help pay for activities that will help increase your child's love of learning.

Last year kids who were a part of this program enjoyed experiences such as dance classes, camps, and musical lessons.

If your kids are in grades K through 12, sign up now at outschool.org/amplifygr.



2. The Kalamazoo Expo Center is hosting the Black Business Expo from 1-5 on Saturday.

It's an intentional shopping and networking experience bringing attention to the black entrepreneur. This event is open to anyone who wants to gather and support businesses in their community.

Black Wall Street Kalamazoo puts on this event and it's free for all.



3. Joseph Whitaker went to prison at age 19 and spent more than a decade behind bars, but found hope and purpose in art, and he says it saved his life.

On Saturday, All Artworks Viewing Studio in Grand Rapids is hosting a show of Whitaker's art and a meet and greet with the artist. Learn more about his

path from small abstract drawings to his journey into color, smudged pencil, and pastels. He will share stories of how art made such a profound impact on his life.

The show, called "Love, Art, and Redemption," is from 6-9 p.m. at All Artworks. The event is free and open to all.



4. The early bird gets the worm or in this case, a bagel. The Blandford Nature Center is hosting Birds And Bagels on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

You'll develop skills for recognizing calls and identifying the field marks of wetland, meadow, and forest dwellers, such as the quirky pileated woodpecker and the belted kingfisher.

Head out on the trail with binoculars and see how many feathered friends you can find.

More information at blandfordnaturecenter.org.



5. Some students at Ferris State will be allowed to keep pets at school this year.

It's part of a pilot program aiming to bring the state's first pet-friendly dorm to a college campus.

The university's housing director says they know many students struggle with things like depression, anxiety, and homesickness, adding sometimes the answer is to bring a little home with them.

The program only applies to Cramer Hall's second floor.

Classes at FSU begin the following Monday.