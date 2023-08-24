Morning Buzz: August 24

1. Michigan has no shortage of craft beer options, and two of its breweries are among the best in the country, according to USA Today.

City Built Brewing based right here in Grand Rapids was listed number 9 on this year's 10Best list of brewpubs, while Salt Springs Brewery in Saline, took the 5th spot.

City Built includes a variety of beer styles, along with Puerto Rican-inspired food while Salt Springs Brewery serves up beer, wine, and cider as well as seasonal food menus out of an old church.

The 10Best List nominees were compiled by a panel of experts who then narrowed down the list. Readers voted on that list to pick the favorites.

2. If you don't own a bike, here's a reason to get one. Biked, Friends of Grand Rapids Parks, Upcycle Bikes, and the Greater Grand Rapids Bicycle are coming together for a fun event on August 26 to highlight Grand Rapids as a cycling friendly city.

Cyclists of all kinds are invited to gather at the blue bridge in downtown Grand Rapids starting at 4 p.m.

At 4:30 drone footage will capture historic photos and video of the iconic bridge filled with all the bikes. Then from 5 to 9 p.m. cyclists are welcome to gather at Garage Bar and Grill to celebrate with food trucks, drinks, and music.

3. Tulip Time revealing its theme and logo for the festival's 95th year: Bikes and Blooms.

The May celebration of Holland's Dutch heritage will be marked by beautifully decorated bicycles in the Netherlands-Dutch people historically favor cycling as a form of transportation- and you're invited to decorate an old set of bike pedals with petals for display in downtown Holland.

Tulip Time 2024 is scheduled for May 4-12.

4. Get ready to set sail on a musical journey.

Michigan Maritime Museum is hosting their second annual "Rock The Boat" concert on Friday from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., on the Waterfront Museum Campus in South Haven.

Back by popular demand, the 80's rock cover band, "The 1985," will take over the stage. Also there will be plenty of good food, a cash bar with beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages as well.

Lawn tickets $15 per person in advance online and $20 at the door.

Kids 4 and younger are free. Get your tickets at tickets.michiganmaritimemuseum.org.

5. If you love playing board games, you're not the only one. Thanks to a new study we now know Michigan’s favorite ones.

Coming out on top is chess, with an average of 12,000 monthly Google searches. Rounding out the top five is checkers, Monopoly, Clue and Mancala.

Out of the entire country, chess come out on top as well.