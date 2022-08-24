Morning Buzz: August 24

1. An alligator was found in an Edison neighborhood on Tuesday.

Kalamazoo Department Of Public Safety says a sergeant came across the creature as it was crawling across Lake Street near Division.

Officers were able to safely secure it before it crawled into the sewers. A local alligator rescue will take the reptile.

2. The e-scooters in downtown Grand Rapids are here to stay!

The city commission approved a long-term agreement with "Lime" for them to continue providing their e-bikes and e-scooters.

The city says they'll also be giving 30 percent off on trips in "neighborhoods of focus." Other changes will be announced soon.

3. Royals in Grand Rapids is reopening as a pizza place.

Royals, located on Wealthy Street near Eastern Avenue, will have its grand opening on Tuesday, August 30, according to its Instagram account. The Royals Instagram page describes it as "a modern take on the classic neighborhood pizza parlor and sports bar."

All In Hospitality Group, which also owns Donkey, Hancock, and Winchester, shut down the brunch restaurant a few months ago.

4. Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan and St. Julian Winery are partnering together again to sell St. Julian wine and Girl Scout nuts pairing kits.

There are two kits available, the dry wine kit and the sweet wine kit, with both including two bottles of wine and two Girl Scout nut mixes.

All of the proceeds made through selling these kits go toward scholarship funds for local Girl Scouts.

The kits are available to purchase now through August 31. Just head to gshom.org/special-events.

5. Today marks National Waffle Day because it was August 24 way back in 1869 when the first waffle iron was patented.

But the breakfast treat was around for hundreds of years before that. The first known recipe dates back to the 14th century. An anonymous husband in France wrote it out for his wife. In those days, waffle batter included wine!