Morning Buzz: August 23

1. We are nearly to September, and for some that means it's time to start thinking about the holidays. Operation Christmas Child is hoping you'll pack up some school supplies in a shoe box. The organization will deliver them to children in more than 100 countries around the world. We are talking pencils, crayons, and notebooks. They're also hoping you'll add some personal care items and some fun toys. To learn how to pack the box and where to send it to head to samaritanspurse.org.

2. Put on your dancing shoes and join the Momentum Center for Homecoming With a Heart. It's a memorable night for singles, couples or groups - filled with fun, food, and dancing. This event is designed to bring people of all backgrounds and abilities together to raise money for the center. There is dinner and a cash bar, plus a dj, raffles and a photographer taking homecoming portraits. It's happening September 20, at Midtown Center in Holland starting at 6pm. Tickets are $40.

3. Renowned Journalist and Author, Barry Werth, will be visiting the Gerald R. Ford Museum as a guest speaker on September 3. He'll be joined by Author and Businessman, Hank Meijer. Werth will discuss the conflicts and challenges President Ford faced in his first 31 days as President. The program starts at 6:30pm and is free and open to the public but they do ask you to register at fordlibrarymuseum.gov.

4. Crews building the new expansion to the Grand Rapids Public Museum have unearthed another significant discovery. They uncovered a historic centrifugal pump from William T. Powers' Grand Rapids Electric Light and Power Company. This fascinating find is a key piece of the city's industrial history. This isn't the only discovery they've made. In February, crews found equipment from the Old Voigt Mill that once stood on the site. The $50 million dollar expansion will include a number of new features, including a riverside terrace and an outdoor classroom.

5. It's a unique chance to visit a piece of history. Consumers Energy is inviting the public to tour its JH Campbell complex before it closes. The coal-fired energy complex is made up of three units that will be shut down on June 1 of 2025 as part of Consumer's plan to eliminate coal burning. The tours of the Campbell Complex will happen September 21 and are free, but you do need to sign up for a scheduled time. The tours last about an hour and give you a chance to check out the inside. To sign up, register on their eventbrite page.