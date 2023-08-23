Morning Buzz: August 23

1. A local organization that helps support new moms got a big surprise in honor of "Be An Angel Day." Armored Roofing and Construction showed up to one of the MomsBloom Postpartum Yoga Classes at Wilcox Park with a big $5,000 check in hand.

The non-profit provides volunteers who give their time to families with newborns in Kent and Ottawa Counties. If you want to learn more about MomsBloom, what they do, or what volunteer opportunities are available, head to momsbloom.org.

2. New pieces of art coming to Holland Arts Council's galleries.

"Realism To Abstract: Two Artists, Two Perspectives" by Cindy Cutler Awrey and Beth Charles, Melanie Mason: Of A Creative Variety, and Bill Lund: hand-built small scale historical boats will be on exhibit from August 17 through September 23.

All three exhibitions kick off with a special event on Thursday, August 24, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and will feature artist talks.

The public is invited to come hear stories from all three artists while enjoying live music and hors d'oeuvres.



3. With the 'Dog Days' of summer coming to an end, Windmill Island Gardens is hosting its first-ever "Bark In The Park" event this Saturday, August 26, which also happens to be National Dog Day.

Bring your dog, check out the booths, and meet staff from local animal hospitals, groomers, trainers, and accessory crafters. Of course, there will be treats for the dogs and food for the humans too.

For more details on Bark in the Park and other upcoming events at Windmill Island Gardens, visit windmillisland.com.



4. Tiffany Lamps lighting up the Muskegon Museum of Art this fall. Tiffany Lamps: The Richard H. Driehaus Collection is an exhibition that features the famed glass lamps, stained glass windows, and more from the height of Tiffany Studios.

An opening reception will be held at the Muskegon Museum of Art on Thursday, September 7 at 5 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Also, special events and programming related to the Tiffany Lamps exhibition will be announced on the Muskegon Museum of Art's website.

5. Paintings are popping up on sidewalks in East Grand Rapids. This spring The City Commission approved the artwork supported by a $25,000 grant from The Meijer Foundation.

These concrete canvases are positioned near storm drains -- to illustrate their importance -- and impact on water quality.

Right now -- there are 15 paintings scattered throughout East Grand Rapids -- featuring nature-based subjects.

6. The Grand Rapids Curling Club offers classes for beginners who want to get out on the ice and learn about the sport.

The club was originally founded in 1897 and re-established in 2020. The club is all about teaching, developing, and promoting the sport of curling for people of all ages and abilities.

Their next "Learn To Curl" class is happening on Sunday, August 27 at 1 p.m. at the Cedar Rock Sportsplex in Cedar Springs. The starting cost for the lessons is $35 and can

be purchased at Eventbrite.