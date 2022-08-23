Morning Buzz: August 23

1. A number of students across West Michigan were back in the classroom on Monday for the first day of school.

Now Grand Rapids Public School students are heading back this morning. This school year will mark the first in which students will not have to wear uniforms.

There are also other school districts starting today, including Wyoming and Kenowa Hills Public Schools.

2. If you're an 8th grader, here's an opportunity to take the trip of a lifetime. AAA's "Discovery Crew" Travel Contest is back.

This spring 60 winners will go on a week-long educational river cruise in Europe. The prize includes the cruise, airfare, travel insurance and money for passports for each winner and their parent or guardian.

To learn more about the trip or to enter the contest go to aaa.com/discoverycrew.

3. The 13th annual First Bloem Art Competition is underway and artists are encouraged to submit their work.

The winning artwork will be the official 2023 Tulip Time poster. The festival is asking artists to focus on the mission to celebrate Holland's tulips, Dutch heritage, and the community's diversity.

Artists can submit up to three pieces for a $35 entry fee.

Professor Margaret Vega will select the top 20 pieces, then one winner will be unveiled in February. The deadline to enter the competition is September 28.

For more information go to tuliptime.com.

4. 4,000 beagles rescued from a Virginia research facility are winning the hearts of pet lovers all over the country.

The facility had been breeding the dogs for medical research. Federal officials accused the company of animal welfare violations, and the dogs were removed. They're now all up for adoption.

The Humane Society of the United States is working with dozens of shelters across the country, including shelters here in West Michigan, to get the dogs into homes.

5. Do you like pork? Do you like ham? How about Swiss cheese, pickles, and yellow mustard? If the answer is yes, then today could be a very tasty day for you, because it's National Cuban Sandwich Day.

As the name suggests, this toasted, pressed sandwich came from Cuba. Still, it grew up in south Florida, as Cuban immigrants introduced it to the U.S.

If you've never had a Cuban sandwich, give one a try and you may get a deal: a lot of restaurants offer Cuban sandwich specials to observe the day.