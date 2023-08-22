Morning Buzz: August 22

1. Beatlemania is coming to Kalamazoo! The mind-blowing show "RAIN- A Tribute to The Beatles" is making its way to Miller Auditorium next spring.

The show takes people through the eras of "The Beatles" as the legendary foursome delivers the band's best songs. Let rain take you back with all the greatest hits along with all of your other Beatles favorites!

The performance is scheduled for May 14.

Tickets go on sale this Friday and can get those at millerauditorium.com.

2. The City of Battle Creek is having a big end-the-summer celebration this weekend.

The Backyard Burgers and Brews Festival is happening downtown this Saturday. This is the 8th year for the event in the city's social district.

There will be plenty of food to choose from with more than 40 food trucks taking part. You can also grab some beers at any of the eight restaurants and bars near the social district. There will also be two live bands and backyard games.

The festival will run from 6 until 11 p.m. in downtown Battle Creek on Hamblin Avenue.

3. Gold Coast Doulas is holding their 8th annual Diaper Drive from September 1 to October 1.

The drive benefits the nestlings diaper bank of West Michigan and the Great Start Parent Coalition of Kent County.

Their goal this year is to collect 10,000 diapers. They'll be collecting opened and unopened boxes and packages of new disposable diapers, used cloth diapers and cloth supplies, new cloth diapers, and new boxes or packages of wipes.

To learn more and find the closest drop-off site to you visit goldcoastdoulas.com.

4. Grab your phone or camera and find what's beautiful in Allegan County. The Community Foundation is holding its first-ever Allegan County Photo Contest - show how lucky you are to live, work and play there.

Participants can submit one photo a day through September 14. Then on September 15, everyone can vote once a day on their favorite.

The winner will get a gift card and a chance to direct grant dollars to an Allegan non-profit of their choice. Head to alleganfoundation.org for information.

Here's our chance to tell the world that Mackinac Island is worth a visit, even when it gets cooler.

5. You can now vote for the island as the "Best Place To Visit For Fall" in the USA Today 10Best Readers poll.

Last April, Mackinac Island proudly earned the title of "Best Summer Travel Destination" from them as well.

During the fall, the island's forests transform into a glowing display of red, yellow, and orange which make the perfect backdrop for a fall color tour by carriage or bicycle.

To vote head to 10best.com.