Morning Buzz: August 22

1. After a week-long competition, Ms. North Carolina, Ali Ingersoll, is crowned Ms. Wheelchair America. In 2010, She broke her neck diving in the Bahamas. Now she's a day trader and assists people in becoming self-advocates and navigating the frustrating process of insurance appeals. Ms. Michigan, Sarah Nassar of Dearborn, took 2nd place, with South Carolina, Arizona and Pennsylvania rounding out the top 5.

2. A big weekend for incoming students at Grand Valley State University. Some of them were able to move into their residence halls. Move-in for the North and South ends of campus continue Monday and Tuesday. Students on the Downtown campus will get to move in Wednesday.

3. The "Wag 'N' Wade" dog swim returned to Richmond Park on Sunday. It was the 5th year for the event. There were four, one-hour sessions of open swims for the dogs. The parks department supplied tennis balls, drinking water and dog waste cleanup bags for the pups.

4. Apple picking season is right around the corner. As soon as this week, Michiganders can pick "Paula Reds" and "Ginger Golds". In Mid-September "Macintosh" and "Honeycrisp" are ripe. Near the end of September, "Golden" and "Red Delicious" are ready to be harvested.

5. Cincinnati Zoo's newest member of the hippo family is beginning his adventure to the outside on Friday and is ready to see visitors through the glass. Zookeepers have kept baby hippo Fritz and his mom behind the scenes as they bonded during the first weeks of his life, but now will be letting the two roam free in the Hippo Cove exhibit. Fritz’s mother, 23-year-old Bibi, gave birth on Aug. 3 at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden.