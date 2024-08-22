Morning Buzz: August 22

1. Holland Hospital and Life EMS Ambulance are teaming up to host the first-ever Stuff the Ambulance event.

It's happening next week, Tuesday, August 27 at Holland Hospital. Everyone is invited to donate essential medical and school supplies to benefit Holland Hospital's school nurse program and Holland Public School’s students.

Items needed include essential medical supplies such as band-aids, gauze wraps, and cotton balls. Education-related items needed include backpacks, pencils, notebooks, crayons, tissues, and hand sanitizer.

Drop-off is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in visitor lot one. Learn more at HollandHospital.org/events.

2. Get your game on during Grand Rapids Public Library's Community Game Night.

The first event is on September 18 starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Ottawa Hills Branch.

The library will have a variety of games for community members, families, and friends to play. You're also welcome to bring your board games.

This free event series is for all ages. Light snacks and refreshments will be provided.

3. The new boutique "Ada Hotel" is now open.

It's in the heart of downtown Ada directly across from the Thornapple River.

It features 36 rooms, two restaurants, a rooftop patio, a fitness center, and more.

The original Ada Hotel was built in the late 1800s and developers hope to recapture that spirit with this newly redeveloped building.

Prices start at around $300 for a standard room with a king-sized bed. There are other options available.

You can make your reservation at adahotel.com.

4. Competitors from all over the country are now in West Michigan for Ms. Wheelchair America. Part of their week is visiting Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park.

The 22 contestants and their families enjoyed lunch and then toured the gardens in the form of a scavenger hunt. This is the 53rd year for the competition and the public is invited to check out a couple of events.

Friday night, the contestants deliver their speeches – sharing personal journeys and advocacy platforms. Then on Saturday, you can meet the top five participants and see the crowning of Ms. Wheelchair America.

Both of these events will also be live-streamed on the Mary Free Bed Facebook Page.

5. Help support pets and their owners in West Michigan while shopping.

The Pleasant Hearts Pet Food Pantries Garage Sale Fundraiser is this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at their new location on Godfrey Avenue Southwest in Grand Rapids.

There will be a photographer there to take professional dog headshots for just $20.

All proceeds will benefit the organization who's mission it is to provide pet food and supplies to families in need.