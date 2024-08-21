Morning Buzz: August 21

1. As teens head back to the classroom, TalkSooner.org experts are alerting parents to a new marketing ploy to attract youth to vaping Smart Vapes.

Some vapes are now equipped with games--think Pac-Man or Fortnite in a vape form--or texting/calling capabilities, making vapes more attractive to teens with these high-tech, entertaining features.

Smart vapes are also low in cost, some under $20. Substance use prevention experts say this new trend offers an opportunity for parents to talk with their kids about nicotine and screen times.

2. The Portage Farmers Market is being relocated.

Starting this Sunday, the 25th, the market will be held at the Portage Zhang Center's north parking lot. That's because of improvements being made to both Portage City Hall and the parking lot.

The market season runs through October 13. It will return to city hall for the 2025 season.

3. Saugatuck Township is looking to buy the former Pine Trail camp property.

The board of trustees has started the process to purchase nearly 20 acres of land with 350 feet of waterfront access on the Kalamazoo River.

If voters approve, it would be the township's first dedicated water access point.

The $3.6 million proposal will be on the ballot this November.

4. Popular comedian Hannibal Buress announcing a pop-up show this week in Grand Rapids.

The standup comedian will perform on Thursday at the Pyramid Scheme on Commerce Avenue.

Doors will open at 6 with the show slated to start at 7 p.m.

The Chicago native has performed comedy for more than 20 years now, bouncing between standup, writing, and acting gigs. He briefly wrote for "Saturday Night Live" before moving on to the longtime NBC sitcom "30 Rock."

Tickets for the impromptu show are now on sale at the Pyramid Scheme's website.

5. Here's a different spin on the traditional trunk or treat! Instead of cars in a parking lot, your kiddos can stock up on candy at an airport with planes. The Grand Haven Aviation Association announcing they'll be hosting Trunk or Treat with airplanes at the Grand Haven Memorial Airport on October 26 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Interested in handing out candy? Members of the association, local businesses or nonprofits, and pilots are welcome.

To learn more about this upcoming event and others follow the Grand Haven Aviation Association on Facebook.