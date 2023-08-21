Morning Buzz: August 21

1. It's back to school this morning for many school districts across West Michigan and sometimes the change of routine can cause anxiety for both student and parents.

Here are a few tips from our team at Corewell Health to start you out on the right foot. Get a planner and map out each day. Schedule some breaks to get outside and enjoy nature.

Try muscle relaxation techniques, breathe, and above all be willing to ask for help.

2. The Grand Rapids Downtown Market celebrating its 10th anniversary with a week of giveaways starting today, and leading up to the big birthday party on August 26, with activities starting at 10 a.m.

The event will include three distinct activities including an incubator kitchen pop-up market, live food demos, and giveaways. You can also enter to win a free wedding at the downtown market too.

Get the details at downtownmarketgr.com.

3. Perrin Brewing Company is once again sharing its lawn for this year's Backyard Bash.

It's September 16 from 3 to 10 p.m. There will be a full line-up of music, games, and local food trucks.

Of course, the exclusive beer will be the main attraction. A drinking ticket will be $25 and includes two beers and you can get a non-drinking ticket for just $15.

Learn more at perrinbrewing.com.

4. It's a real-life depiction of the 'dog days of summer'.

This weekend pups of all sizes and ages we’re diving into the pool at Richmond Park in Grand Rapids for the annual Wag and Wade Dog Swim.

There were different sessions throughout the day Sunday for different sizes, and even a time for senior dogs to go for a dip.

The Parks and Rec Department even provided tennis balls and local vendors were on hand for other activities and giveaways.

This was the 6th year for the event.

5. "The Bean" in Chicago is getting some work done.

Public access to "The Bean" will be limited through the spring of 20-24 as construction crews touch up the pavement and upgrade accessibility.

The landmark -- formally known as "Cloud Gate" -- is a tourist hot spot in Millennium Park.

Chicago's Department of Cultural Affairs says the improvements are part of a larger project to enhance the visitor experience at the park as it approaches its 20th birthday.