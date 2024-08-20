Morning Buzz: August 20

1. Five years after the groundbreaking, a massive trail that spans two West Michigan counties will be completed in September.

Called Michigan's Dragon at Hardy Dam, the nonmotorized trail goes around Hardy Pond behind the hardy dam, and from an aerial view, the map resembles a dragon, leading to its name.

While over 30 miles of the trail are already open to the public, the entire 45-mile trail will be officially open on September 27. Crews are now working to build the final segment of the trail, which is 10 miles long and will include several bridges.

To learn more and see all the dragon has to offer, head to thedragon.us.

2. With the dog days of summer coming to an end, Windmill Island Gardens is getting ready for the ever-popular Bark In The Park. It's this Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be more than 25 booths with local animal hospitals, groomers, trainers, accessory crafters, treat bakeries, and more.

Local trainer, Abby Klingberg will be holding live agility demos too. Of course, make sure to bring your four-legged friend and pick up a "doggy bag" on the way out.

For more information on the event head to windmillisland.com.

3. Robinette's unveils the design of this year's corn maze. It celebrates the 75th anniversary of the Peanuts gang.

What better way to pay tribute to one of the most well-known comic strips than with Charlie Brown sitting on top of a great, big, pumpkin?

Robinette’s is one of around 75 U.S. farms selected by peanuts worldwide to create a peanuts-themed maze.

There are two others in Michigan: one is in St. Johns and another at Gull Meadow Farms in Richland.

Robinette's says their maze covers 6-and-a-half acres, and it'll be open from September 3, through November 2. Admission is $10 per person.

4. The books have just been announced for this year's community-wide Big Read Lakeshore.

Some of the selections include the 1925 novel "The Great Gatsby," by F. Scott Fitzgerald and the 2006 graphic novel "American Born Chinese," by Gene Luen Yang.

The program will run throughout West Michigan from October 28 through November. You can find book discussion material and information on how to get involved on the website, bigreadlakeshore.com.

5. What once was 98 comedians is now down

To 42, in the sixth annual Sunday Night Funnies Kingpin of Comedy Competition. The contest started in May. Quarterfinals are running from now until September 29 with the semis taking place on October 6, 13, and 20.

The finals will take place on October 27. Audience members are given ballots when they come in so they can help determine who's the funniest. Shows are held at the Spectrum Entertainment Complex on Clyde Park.

You can learn more by visiting their Facebook page.