Morning Buzz: August 2

1. Confluence, an annual festival that highlights innovation in art, music, science, and technology, is expanding some of its programs with new partners.

The presenting sponsor of the robotics expo and parade this year is Dematic. Also, this year's robotics team includes teams from Grand Rapids, Kentwood, Allendale, and Berrien Springs Middle and High Schools.

The Future Innovators Zone, presented by Grand Valley State University, is expanding this year with new partners, including WGVU Public Media and The School of Rock.

The free festival, now in its fourth year, is scheduled for September 20 and 21 at Rosa Parks Circle.

2. Grand Rapids Foodie Fest Partnering with meaning in colors for their Back To School

Bash.

The event will be held on Sunday, August 11 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Garfield Park.

The event will feature free backpacks with school supplies, bounce houses, free sno-cones by Kona Ice, and interactive workshops. There will also be information booths on community support services.

You can get more information on the event at grandrapidsfoodiefest.com.

3. We know Michigan is a great state to golf in, but now it's getting accolades for being a great place to play disc golf.

In honor of National Disc Golf Day on August 3, LawnStarter.com compared the 500 biggest U.S. Cities based on 5 categories. Some of those included the number of disc golf courses, local disc golf tournaments, and weather conditions. When all was said and done, Grand Rapids ranked 22nd.

Other Michigan cities ranked in the top 100 include Farmington Hills, Livonia, and Ann Arbor.

4. National Night Out is next Tuesday, and several locations in Grand Rapids will give residents a chance to interact with city leaders, police, and fire officials.

The evening is meant to engage neighbors; raise awareness for crime prevention; educate community members on public safety; strengthen relations between police and the people they serve; and establish neighborhood unity.

Also, the city says the Parks and Recreation Department will grant free admission to its pools on the evening of August 6.

Those who don't attend events are recommended to turn on their outdoor lights and spend time on porches, and sidewalks getting to know their neighbors.

5. Miller Auditorium's Spotlight Series is adding three new shows.

Cat and Nat's reckless abandonment tour making a stop on October 23. Cat and Nat dismantle the unrealistic portrayals of motherhood that are often presented throughout social and traditional media.

Then the Rocky Horror Picture Show with Live Shadow Cast will take the stage on October 25.

Finishing out the weekend, a family show, Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert. You'll have the opportunity to watch the film and sing along to your favorite Grammy-award-winning songs performed by a live band.

Tickets for all these shows go on sale on Tuesday, August 6 at millerauditorium.com.