Morning Buzz: August 2

1. Humane Society of West Michigan needs your help. Eight puppies in their care have tested positive for parvovirus.

Because of how contagious the virus is, they've had to throw away all the bedding used for these puppies. They are now urgently in need of clean used or unused towels and blankets to create a warm and comfortable environment for their puppies during this critical time.

You can drop off any items at their shelter during open hours and if they're closed, you can leave everything in bags outside their front door.

2. Help make sure all our local students are ready to go back to school. 18 West Michigan Planet Fitness locations are collecting school supplies now through August 18.

Everything from pens and pencils to notebooks, backpacks, and more. All of it will go to children in grades K-12 who are involved with the Boys and Girls Clubs Of Grand Rapids.

To find the location closest to you, head to planetfitness.com.



3. A career fair with a unique twist will offer information about the healthcare field. The healthcare career fair carnival will run today from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Grand Rapids Community College building on Godfrey Avenue.

The family-friendly event with a "lively carnival atmosphere" will feature food trucks, a bounce house, and a balloon animal artist. Twelve healthcare employers will be present, as well as three community partners and two education providers who can help students navigate their career paths.

Learn more at wmihealthcareers.org.

4. Congratulations are going out to Mary Free Bed. Tuesday, U.S. News and World Reports released its top hospitals across the country and listed the rehabilitation hospital at number ten.

That's a big jump! Last year, Mary Free Bed was ranked at 17.

This year's list considered more than 1,000 hospitals around the U.S.

Judging a number of factors like clinical outcomes, quality of care, and patient experience.

Mary Free Bed passed the national averages in several categories and received an 'Excellent' rating for advanced technologies and on-site services available to patients.



5. A ferry that carries vehicles across Lake Michigan will shut down for the rest of the season after its ramp system was damaged unexpectedly over a week ago.

The S.S. Badger from Ludington to Wisconsin will shut the ferry down for the rest of its 70th season because the repairs will be extensive.

The S.S. Badger's ramp system was damaged on July 21 when a counterweight structure on the left side failed.

People who have reservations with the line will receive full refunds and will be contacted individually.

The company says it will try to keep much of its seasonal staff working in Ludington.

6. Such a happy day in downtown Grand Rapids - as volunteers scooped up 15,000 cones of Moose Tracks Ice Cream -- every scoop meant a dollar to benefit Kids Food Basket.

We told you about this yesterday, and people showed up! Moose Tracks has held 50 events like this to raise money for charities around the country.

This time the local company paired up with local ice cream maker country fresh - and volunteers like Mayor Rosalynn Bliss, some local royalty, and a few of us from Fox 17.

So thanks to Moose Tracks, Kids Food Basket has $15,000 to help provide nutritious food and education to children around West Michigan.