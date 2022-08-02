Morning Buzz: August 2

1. It's Primary Election Day, and across the state, Michiganders are gearing up to head out to the polls and cast their ballots.

One of the big races is the GOP candidate for Governor. Five candidates will be facing off to take on Governor Whitmer during the November elections.

Peter Meijer's position is also at stake as he runs against opponent John Gibbs.

Polls are open and close at 8 p.m. Check the local county clerk's office or website for more information.

2. It's National Night Out, a day the police and community organizations use to form community partnerships.

Several departments across West Michigan will be participating in tonight's event.

National Night Out has been held since 1984.

Kentwood, Walker, and Grand Rapids are just a few of the communities participating.

3. Kellogg Community College Students have a chance to win free credit hours next week.

The college is offering a "Where's Bruin" event on August 10 at the Eastern Academic Center. It'll take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Students who attend the event can enter a drawing to win a voucher for free credit hours, worth up to $700. One winner will be chosen at random.

Students can also get application assistance, help with registering for fall classes, and take self-guided tours of campus.

4. A West Michigan girls' softball team is competing in the Junior Softball World Series this week.

The Georgetown Girls team played Canada and won on Sunday. They then lost to the southeast team, but will still play again this week.

5. Cat food brand Fancy Feast is expanding into feline-inspired cuisine for humans.

Fancy Feast is opening a pop-up Italian restaurant in New York City to make the company's new line of cat food called, Medleys.

The line features options for the cat with a discerning palate, like Beef Ragu with tomatoes and pasta in a savory sauce.

For the humans, the pop-up restaurant will be open for dinner reservations on August 11 and 12.