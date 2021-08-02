Morning Buzz: August 2

1. Simone Biles will return to the Olympic competition on Tuesday.

USA Gymnastics announced this morning that Biles will compete in the balance beam finals. The announcement comes about a week after she removed herself from the team final to focus on her mental health. The US team took silver in that event.

Biles later removed herself from four of the individual event finals. The balance beam is the final one.

Biles won the bronze medal on the balance bean in Rio five years ago.

Teammate SuniLee will join Biles as the other American to compete in the individual event.

2. The star of a popular wedding show is making a special stop in West Michigan.

Monte Durham from "Say Yes To The Dress Atlanta" was at Jenna in White Bridal Salon in Holland on Sunday.

Monte was joining bride Olivia Howard to help pick out the perfect gown for her big day.

Afterward, he posed for pics with the owner, Jenna, and even signed the wall at her salon.

3. The new online sports betting offering at Gun Lake Casino is now live.

This comes after the casino- and its platform provider Parx Interactive- received approval from the Michigan Gaming Control Board last week.

The launch also comes about three months after the Gun Lake Band of Potawatomi Indians was approved for internet casino gaming.

Gun Lake is the 14th operator in Michigan to be approved for both forms of online gaming.

4. Founders Beer fans will have a new session IPA to try soon: Scarlet Dawn IPA.

According to the Grand Rapids-based brewery, Scarlet Dawn IPA is brewed with an array of malts to provide a "deep crimson hue" and a spectrum of hops that lend a "floral aroma and keep the bitterness to a minimum."

Scarlet Dawn IPA will be available in six-pack cans, 15-pack cans, and on draft in Founders' Grand Rapids and Detroit taprooms on August 18. It will be distributed nationwide in October.

Founders also recently announced another new beer: Velvet Rush, a bourbon barrel-aged brown ale with notes of coffee, chocolate, and vanilla extract that will be available in September.

5. Carnival's newest cruise ship- which is the first to have a rollercoaster- is on its way to the Caribbean.

The Mardi Gras ship set sail from Port Canaveral on Saturday night.

For the first time since the start of the pandemic restrictions in March 2020 with thousands of passengers on board. The more than 5,200 passenger capacity ship is operating at 70 percent capacity.

Everyone on board must either show proof of vaccination or pay for COVID testing. The cruise ship's goal is to have 95 percent of passengers and 98 percent of crew members vaccinated.