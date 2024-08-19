Morning Buzz: August 19

1. Dozens of walkers are stepping up to help support Michigan firefighting families impacted by cancer.

The neighbors united "Walk For The Red" is a four-day journey from Macomb Township to Cascade Township. More than 26 dedicated walkers have raised thousands as part of their journey from September 5-8. All participants are united in their goal to raise over $ 5,000 for each family that has applied for support.

Learn more and support the walkers at walkforthered.org.

2. Calhoun County’s health department is offering free walk-in hearing and vision screenings.

These are for children getting ready to start kindergarten in the county. The screening takes place today from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.

They are first come, first serve at the Battle Creek office, no appointments are needed.

3. Atwater Brewery has been acquired by a New York beverage and lifestyle company Tilray Brands.

Atwater is one of four different breweries impacted by the deal. The Detroit-based company was founded in 1997 and has three taprooms across the state, including one here in Grand Rapids.

The president of Tilray Brands said in a statement, "We are excited to welcome the employees and distributors behind these craft beer brands."

Grand Valley State students will have a new protector on campus.

4. The school's police department added a new officer to its ranks named Scout. Scout is a 2-year-old labrador retriever trained in explosives detection.

His trainer is Officer Paul Weaver a 19-year veteran of the force. While Scout mainly specializes in explosives the K-9 will be instrumental in every day operations for the department, especially in student housing and recreational areas.

The department says this is just one of their creative solutions to bringing more safety to campus.

5. West Michigan is finally getting its highly anticipated Lego store.

The doors now open at Woodland Mall in Kentwood. It's exciting news for Lego fans because the next closest locations are in Detroit or Chicago.

They'll be offering an on-site mural Lego brick-building activities and showing off displays from the western Michigan Lego users group all day.