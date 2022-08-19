Morning Buzz: August 19

1. It's a celebration of accomplishment and a look at how much work still needs to be done. Everyone is invited to recognize 20 years of awareness and advocacy with the Grand Rapids African American Health Institute.

Join neighbors, business owners, and state and local leaders for a music and dance-filled health fair on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event starts at Martin Luther King Park with a walk, then attendees can enjoy a free lunch, along with a COVID vaccination clinic, mammogram unit, and health checks by the Grand Rapids Black Nurses Association. There will be fun events for the kids, as well as a backpack and school supply giveaway.

2. Beaumont and Spectrum Health are beginning construction on a rehab and nursing center. The 94,000-square-foot facility will hold 120 residents offering treatment with an on-site dialysis center and hospice care.

The rehab and nursing center is located in downtown Grand Rapids and will replace Spectrum's nearby facility. It's scheduled to open in 2024.

3. GRPD's K-9 cops have a new training ground thanks to a local Eagle Scout.

Logan Russell, a scout from Troop 146 built a K-9 agility training set for his Eagle Scout project. It took a year to plan, fundraise, and build the equipment.

He also got help from some of the other scouts to put the 60-hour project together. Logan said quote "Knowing that the police put their lives on the line every day... I wanted to help make things a little better for them."

4. Sparrow Hospital has a few new staff members, and they are very popular with patients. Sparrow has expanded its therapy dog program, bringing in more volunteers and pets to comfort patients.

The dogs were a major source of joy for caregivers during the pandemic, and the expanded program is helping even more people.

Therapy dogs have been shown to lower blood pressure, relieve stress, and help patients feel more comfortable.

5. It's the perfect day to celebrate a tasty treat that helps us cool off on a hot summer day. Today is National Soft Ice Cream Day.

Soft ice cream comes in many flavors. It is made with the same ingredients as hard ice cream but there are some differences. Soft ice cream has more air and less milk fat, causing it to be smoother.