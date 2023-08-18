Morning Buzz: August 18

1. If you’re a business looking for a few good workers, there’s an opportunity to find some at Guiding Light’s Job Post Business Expo on August 23.

The event will take place from 4-6 p.m. at the Guiding Light building on Division Ave.

Businesses are invited to come and explore recruiting opportunities offered by The Job Post as well as discover skilled candidates.

Businesses interested in participating in this year’s business expo can learn more at jobpoststaffing.org.



2. Take a lunch break and enjoy some local talent. Kzoo Parks and The Kalamazoo Civic are hosting a Youth and Teen Talent Show on Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in Bronson Park.

The show will feature 14 acts with performances in singing, dancing, poetry, and beatboxing.

Talent show judges will award first, second, and third place with prizes and the 1st place winner will be invited to perform at the annual tree lighting ceremony on Friday, November 24.



3. The Kalamazoo Valley Blues Association is putting on another Blues Bash this Saturday.

The event is being held at the Old Dog Tavern and will feature several bands and artists including the Grammy-nominated Victor Wainwright and the Train.

The doors open at 2 p.m. and the music goes from 3 to 11 p.m.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by going to kvba.org.

4. Spend some time outdoors and enjoy the movement of dance.

Grand Rapids Ballet is bringing back its "Summer Dance Festival".

It's taking place on August 25 and 26 at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park.

Each night will kick off at 5 p.m. so you can grab some food and then performances will begin at 5:45. For the full line-up and to see who's performing visit grballet.com.

5. If you've been wanting some sizzling hot tex-mex, today is the perfect day to fulfill that craving. It's National Fajita Day!

Mexican cowboys in Texas created the delicious dish in the 1930s.

After a day of hard work, they would make a meal with the so-called "throwaway" cuts of beef and a tortilla on camp-outs.

A couple of decades later people started adding in cheese and vegetables to become the fajitas we love today.

Several national Mexican restaurant chains are offering special deals so be on the lookout.