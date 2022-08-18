Morning Buzz: August 18

1. The Rapid is adding some new stops in Grand Rapids.

Route 10 will include Pine Rest Rehabilitation and Spectrum Health South Pavilion starting in just a few weeks.

The Rapid says this will impact some of the existing stops along 54th Street, but the updates will give more people access to these essential services.

The route changes kick off on August 29.

2. Whole Foods opened its first West Michigan store on Wednesday.

It's located at 28th Street and Radcliffe Avenue across from Woodland Mall.

The 45,000-square-foot building features more than 200 local items from Michigan and nearby states.

3. The Salvation Army is celebrating summer with a free block party at the Kroc Center.

The Krock Block Party takes place this Friday starting at 5:30. The event is free to everyone.

Families can enjoy a bounce house, a giant slip and slide, a mobile gaming truck, and a visit from the Grand Rapids Gold Mascot Buckets.

Food and drinks will also be available. Visit the Kroc Center's Facebook page for more information and updates.

4. It's back! An old fan favorite flavor of Faygo Soda Pop is now on Michigan store shelves for the first time in more than a decade.

Jazzin Bluesberry is now being sold in Michigan again after not being available in the state for at least 15 years.

Even though the blueberry Faygo pop flavor was not being sold in Michigan, it never actually went away.

It's one of a handful of flavors sold in southern states, but people in Michigan had been requesting it for a while. No word on how long it'll remain on store shelves.

5. Laffy Taffy has launched its first joke-writing contest in decades, called "Your Jokes, Our Wrapper."

Award-winning artist T-Pain is helping pick out the best jokes that will eventually be printed on the wrappers of the chewy candy.

The grand prize winner will get $5,000.

The competition is open until September 16. Head to laffytaffy.com to enter your joke.