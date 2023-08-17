Morning Buzz: August 17

1. The Grand Rapids Public School Foundation needs your help getting school supplies into the hands of their teachers.

You can help by taking part in their annual "Ready, Set, Learn: Supplies For Scholars Drive". The drive aims to support the teachers that create wish lists of items that are required in the classroom.

Now through Friday, September 15, you can head to grpsf.org, select a school and help clear the list of a teacher or get information about hosting a "donation collection", or learn more about what kind of monetary donations are needed.

2. It's a book club for kids. The Grand Rapids Public Library is partnering up with the School Of Social Work At GVSU for "Social Justice Begins With Me".

They'll be kicking off the book club with an open house event on August 18, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the main library.

Each month, the book club will examine a different social justice topic. Children ages 4 to 8 listen to a book read by a volunteer while children ages 9 to 11 are asked to read the book in advance of the group discussion.

The monthly event series happens on select dates at the main library from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Learn more a grpl.org/sjbwm.

3. If you're looking for a way to help those affected by the tragedy in Hawaii, here's a simple way. Restaurant Partners Management and 4GR8Food are inviting you on Tuesday, August 22 to dine at some of their restaurants.

Restaurants include Beltline Bar, Grand Coney Diner on Michigan Street, and Pete's Grill and Tavern.

All profits from that day will be donated to the Hawaii Restaurant Association Relief Fund and the American Red Cross Hawaii Relief Fund.

For a complete list of their restaurants visit 4gr8food.com.

4. A sign that summer is almost over. The last of the three-part beers at the Bridge Summer Concert Series will take place on August 18.

They'll be featuring fan-favorite Thirsty Perch Blues Band.

Hosted by the Ada Township Downtown Development Authority, Beers at The Bridge is a family-friendly event where you can enjoy locally-brewed craft beer and other beverages, food, and live music. The event will be at Legacy Park from 6 to 9 p.m.

For more information on The Beers At The Bridge Summer Concert Series head to their Facebook events page.

5. Congratulations go out to West Michigan's very own G.G. Wuis.

Wuis is part of the U-12 USA baseball team that just took home the gold medal for the second year in a row. They defeated Chinese Taipei 10 to 4.

G.G. was part of the team win; he helped add on a second run, lifting a sacrifice fly into center field that proved to be just deep enough to allow Gavin Gomez to score from third base to bring the score up to 2-0.