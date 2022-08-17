Morning Buzz: August 17

1. In an effort to save parents money on back-to-school supplies, Governor Whitmer is proposing a temporary suspension of the state's sales tax.

According to a deliotte report, families are expected to spend up to $661 per child on school supplies this year. The average family could save about $54 per child if the plan is approved.

The governor's office says 19 other states have already suspended taxes on everything from clothes to shoes and backpacks. However, it's unclear how soon the legislature could take up this proposal.

2. Detroit Lions' great Jason Hanson will be at LMCU Ballpark.

Hanson will be holding an autograph session. The Whitecaps are holding a promotion called Made in Michigan Wednesday all about former celebrity athletes who either played in Michigan or were born in Michigan. It'll be from 5:30 to 7:30 tonight.

3. It's almost time for the Yassou! Greek Cultural Festival in Grand Rapids. The 11th annual event celebrating all things Greek returns this Friday and runs through Sunday at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.

You can expect live music, dancing, and of course, amazing food. The cooking demonstrations are back this year too.

The festival will also be supporting two charities this year, the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan - Be Nice and Olivia's Gift.

To check out the full schedule head to grgreekfest.com.

4. The Girl Scouts revealed the latest cookie in their lineup.

Raspberry Rally is described as a sister cookie to thin mints. It's infused with raspberry flavor instead of mint and dipped in the same chocolate coating.

Raspberry Rally will be the first girl scout cookie available only for online purchases and delivery directly to homes. A local girl scout places the order for you online. \

The group says the goal is to help girl scouts build e-commerce skills. The new cookies will be available during the 2023 cookie season, which runs January to April.

5. Slurpee fans celebrate, 7-Eleven's Bring Your Own Cup Day" returns.

On August 27, loyalty members of 7-Eleven and Speedway will be able to bring whatever container or cup they wish to enjoy a Slurpee. But there are some rules.

The convenience store chain says the cup must be clean and fit right under the Slurpee dispense hole, which has a 10-inch diameter. The cup also has to be leakproof.

The Slurpee will cost less than $2 at participating 7-Eleven, Stripes, and Speedway locations.