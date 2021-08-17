Morning Buzz: August 17

1. Long Road Distillers in Grand Rapids has been nominated as The Best Distillery in the Country by USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards.

It was nominated in multiple categories including "Best Craft Specialty Spirits Distillery", "Best Brand Distillery" and more.

This is the fifth time in a row that Long Road has been nominated.

The public can choose the winners in each category by voting on 10best.com/awards.

2. If you like music, local food, and local craft beer, Beers at the Bridge is returning to Ada this weekend.

The event is being held on Friday from 6-9 p.m. off Thornapple River Drive.

It's completely free to attend, but people can buy food and drink from area businesses while listening to live tunes from the Thirsty Perch Blues Band.

3. Grand Rapids Ken-O-Sha Park is finally reopening.

The city is hosting a celebration on Thursday at 5 p.m. highlighting the many improvements to the park that began last year. Improvements include a new playground, green infrastructure, restrooms, walkways, signage, and more.

Funding for the project is provided by the parks millage that passed in 2013 and a couple of federal grants.

4. A new exhibit is coming to the Grand Rapids Public Museum next month. Bats: Masters of the Night opens on September 18.

The exhibit will bust myths with interactive displays and lifelike models. It will also allow kids to experience what echolocation is like.

The display will be open through mid-January and will be included in general admission. Learn more by visiting grmuseum.org.

5. Dust off those tiaras! Princess Day is back at John Ball Zoo on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Come dressed as your favorite character and meet special royalty during your visit including Jasmine, Rapunzel, Ariel, Belle, Elsa, Anna, Tiana, and others.

The meet-and-greets are included in regular admission. Along with meeting princesses, guests can also see the zoo's Bricklive Supersized exhibition.

Plus, the red panda triplet girls are in their last week at the zoo before moving to the zoo in Knoxville, Tennessee.