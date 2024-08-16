Morning Buzz: August 16

1. Nearly half of all Americans have high blood pressure which can lead to increased chances of having a stroke, heart attack, or heart failure.

Now the American Heart Association has partnered with the Kent District Library to launch a "Libraries With Heart" program to support area residents in monitoring their own blood pressure numbers.

Each library branch location has been equipped with at least one blood pressure kit available to be checked out by individuals for three weeks at a time. The kits contain a simple blood pressure monitoring device, cuffs appropriate for all arm sizes, educational materials, and clear instructions on how to accurately take a blood pressure reading using the monitor.

Place a hold on your monitor today at kdl.org.

2. Still need to get those all-important school supplies for your student - head to the Save A Life A Day Back To School Safety Bash today from noon to 6 p.m. It's happening at Alger Middle School in Grand Rapids.

There you'll find supplies, resources, gun locks, and even barbers and stylists to get that fresh 'do.

This is a free event, so get there early to have the best selection.

3. After performing a concert in Grand Rapids, OneRepublic guitarist Zach Filkins took a drive to visit some nearby wineries, and he ended up buying one of them.

Filkins and his wife, Lindsay, recently bought Karma Vista Winery in Coloma, renaming it Filkins Vineyards.

The vineyards were established in 2002. The previous owners announced the sale in March on Facebook. Lindsay Filkins' sister, Melissa Feris, was hired as general manager.

Jason Johnson, a winemaker with decades of experience in California's Napa Valley, was hired to lead the company's wine production.

4. Nascar is coming back to Brooklyn and the Michigan International Speedway this weekend.

McDonald’s is celebrating by giving fans a chance to meet two of the top drivers in the sport.

This afternoon starting at 12:30, catch Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick at the McDonald's in Brooklyn, on South Main Street. Wallace and Reddick will sign autographs and take photos. Also, you'll have the chance to see the number 23 McDonald's racing show car up close.

5. Celebrity chef Robert Irvine, making a stop in Grand Rapids to promote his line of alcohol, Irvine Spirits.

He'll be at Rishi's and Gravel Bottom on August 21st for a meet and greet and bottle signing.

Irvine's Spirits was started with the help of boardroom spirits out of Pennsylvania. In 2022, the company officially launched Irvine's line of gin and vodka. Michigan is just one of a handful of states where the spirits can be purchased.

A portion of the profits from Irvine's Spirits goes to the Robert Irvine Foundation, which looks to support service members, veterans, first responders, and their families.

To find more information on the events, go to irvinespirits.com.